Motorcyclist identified in fatal Sycamore crash

Sycamore Police Department sign in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

Police on Tuesday identified a 21-year-old man as the motorcyclist killed in a Sunday traffic crash in Sycamore.

Turki Alezemi, of DeKalb, died following a crash involving his motorcycle and a Lexus SUV. The crash remained under investigation as of Tuesday, according to the Sycamore Police Department.

Authorities were called to the 1700 block of DeKalb Avenue in Sycamore about 4 p.m. Sunday for reports that an SUV and a Suzuki motorcycle collided.

Alezemi was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sycamore Police Department at the non-emergency line at 815-895-2123 or the main line 815-895-3435.

This is a developing story which could be updated.