Motorcyclist identified in fatal Sycamore crash

Crash killed 21-year-old DeKalb resident, police say

Sycamore Police Department sign in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Sycamore Police Department sign in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

By Kelsey Rettke

Police on Tuesday identified a 21-year-old man as the motorcyclist killed in a Sunday traffic crash in Sycamore.

Turki Alezemi, of DeKalb, died following a crash involving his motorcycle and a Lexus SUV. The crash remained under investigation as of Tuesday, according to the Sycamore Police Department.

Authorities were called to the 1700 block of DeKalb Avenue in Sycamore about 4 p.m. Sunday for reports that an SUV and a Suzuki motorcycle collided.

Alezemi was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sycamore Police Department at the non-emergency line at 815-895-2123 or the main line 815-895-3435.

This is a developing story which could be updated.

