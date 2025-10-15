Coroner IDs man killed in pedestrian versus Amtrak train collision

The DeKalb County Coroner has identified the man who was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Sandwich, according to a news release from the Coroner’s office.

That man, Al Wheeler, 55, of Sandwich, was pronounced dead on Oct. 9 at the scene, according to the news release.

A preliminary investigation from the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office found that Wheeler was walking on the tracks when an Amtrak passenger train struck and killed him.

Police received a report of a pedestrian being struck by a train near the Latham Street and Center Street crossing at 8:57 p.m. on Oct. 9, according to a separate news release the Sandwich Police Department provided after responding to the scene.

Sandwich law enforcement has said there was no indication of foul play at the scene, and the coroner’s office has described Wheeler’s death as an accident.

Wheeler was struck by an eastbound train operated by Amtrak, according to multiple officials.

Although the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office has released some preliminary findings, the investigation into Wheeler’s death remains ongoing. The Amtrak Police Department is also investigating the death, according to the Coroner’s news release.