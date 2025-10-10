Pedestrian dies after being hit by Amtrak train in Sandwich

A pedestrian was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Sandwich Thursday night.

Amtrak police and the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident. At this time, there is no indication of foul play, according to a news release from the Sandwich Police Department.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the family.

At approximately 8:57 p.m., the Sandwich Police Department responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a train near the Latham Street and Center Street crossing, the release said.

Officers arriving on the scene located a deceased individual on or near the railroad tracks, according to the release. According to a preliminary investigation, the person was struck by an eastbound passenger train operated by Amtrak.

The Sandwich Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Sandwich Fire Department, BNSF Police, Amtrak Police, Sandwich Emergency Management Agency and the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.

If any further information is to be released, it will be released by the investigating agencies.