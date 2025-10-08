Tickets open for DeKalb Chamber’s annual Athena Awards reception

Shaw Local fiel photo – Jennifer Yochem (right) and her presenter Christine Kalina react as Yochem is announced as the 2024 Athena Award recipient Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, during the Athena and Women of Accomplishment awards reception hosted by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce at the Egyptian Theatre. (Mark Busch)

Tickets are available for the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce’s 35th annual Athena and Women of Accomplishment Award Reception.

The reception will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

Attendees can celebrate the leadership, service and achievements of community women. The award recipient will be named during the reception.

Athena Award finalists are Linda Sherman, Devyn Grzywa, Donna Larson, and Rylie Loucks-Kues.

The Athena Award recognizes women for being a role model, completing community service, assisting women to meet their full potential, and achieving professional and business accomplishments.

The reception also will honor the Women of Accomplishment honorees. The awards recognize individuals who meet Athena criteria but are retired or no longer working in DeKalb County. The Women of Accomplishment honorees are Kathy Dombek and Donna Willrett.

Early bird tickets cost $18 and are available through Oct. 10. To buy tickets, visit dekalb.org. Sponsorships also will be available.

For information, call 815-756-6306 or visit dekalb.org.