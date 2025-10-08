Indian Valley Theatre’s ‘Annie, The Musical’ opens Oct. 10

Harmony Wright (left) and Johanna Choi promoting the Indian Valley Theatre production of “Annie, The Musical” on Friday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m., Sat., Oct. 11 and Sun., Oct. 12. at the Sandwich Opera House. (Photo provided by Indian Valley Theatre)

The Indian Valley Theatre recently announced the cast for its upcoming production of “Annie, The Musical.”

The performances will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 and 11 and at 2 p.m. Oct 11 and 12 at the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St.

“Annie, The Musical,” based on the 1924 comic strip by Harold Gray and the 1976 musical of the same name by Thomas Meehan, tells the story of Annie, an orphan determined to find the parents who abandoned her on the doorstep of a New York City orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. She escapes to New York City with the help of the other orphanage girls. Annie foils Miss Hannigan’s schemes, befriends President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, and finds a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his secretary Grace Farrell, and a mutt named Sandy.

The cast features Joanna Choi and Harmony Wright as Annie and Darren Whaley as Daddy Warbucks. The rest of the cast includes Kyle Carr, Jaycee Dixon, Jessica Dixon, Camilla Urbanski, Amy Hamilton, Vivian Brandt, Lenee Kissel, Julie Swanson Haggard, Taylor Bee, Katharina Beager, Grace White, Madelyn Bryan, Charlotte Grandgeorge, Giavanna Lostumbo, Clara Snider, Xavier Barham, Grace Turk, Linda Turk, Kimberly Freund, Lydia Petritsch, Dan McKenzie, Jen Ketchum, Lilly Walker, Cooper Akin, Brian Hensley, Sarah Stathis, Olivia Ramirez, Caitlyn Roberson, Iris Choi, Peter Choi, Heather Van Doozer, Michelle Hainline, Jim Swanson, Nick Yanek, Anya Galles, Adeline Galles and Ember Meyn.

The Indian Valley Theatre production will be directed by Kathie Hart, produced by Jen Ketchum and musical direction by Elena Ortega. Tickets are available to buy. To buy tickets, visit indianvalleytheatre.com.

Indian Valley Theatre is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.

For information, email info@indianvalleytheatre.com or send a message on the IVT Facebook page.