Rock Valley Credit Union opens new spot in DeKalb

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce celebrating Rock Valley Credit Union's new location (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

A credit union recently opened a new spot in town.

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated Rock Valley Credit Union’s new location.

Chamber staff, board and community members, and ambassadors celebrated the new location with a grand ribbon cutting Sept. 16.

The goal of Rock Valley Credit Union, 2676 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, is to promote financial stability by providing loans at the lowest possible cost, paying a fair savings return rate, and providing member services.

For information, visit rockvalleycreditunion.org or call 815-282-0300.