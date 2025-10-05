Shaw Local

Rock Valley Credit Union opens new spot in DeKalb

Chamber celebrates with grand ribbon cutting

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce celebrating Rock Valley Credit Union's new location

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce celebrating Rock Valley Credit Union's new location (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

By Kate Santillan

A credit union recently opened a new spot in town.

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated Rock Valley Credit Union’s new location.

Chamber staff, board and community members, and ambassadors celebrated the new location with a grand ribbon cutting Sept. 16.

The goal of Rock Valley Credit Union, 2676 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, is to promote financial stability by providing loans at the lowest possible cost, paying a fair savings return rate, and providing member services.

For information, visit rockvalleycreditunion.org or call 815-282-0300.

