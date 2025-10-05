DeKalb district launches search for new superintendent

DeKalb School District 428 has launched a community survey as it embarks on a search for a new superintendent, and district stakeholders are encouraged to weigh in.

It is all part of the process of selecting the district’s next top administrator. Officials said the next superintendent should share the same affinity for the district’s core values, mission and vision, all while maintaining focus on student growth and achievement.

“We invite and encourage all stakeholders to participate in the D-428 Superintendent Search Survey, which will be instrumental in helping us articulate the combination of credentials, experiences, leadership skills and personal traits our next leader will demonstrate," board President Chris Boyes said in a letter to district staff and families.

Superintendent Minerva Garcia-Sanchez announced in August that she plans to step down when her contract expires in 2026.

The survey is open through midnight Oct. 15. All responses will be anonymous.

The district intends to conduct a search independently without an outside firm.

The survey invites community input as officials seek to create a leadership profile outlining personal and professional characteristics necessary for success in the role.

The district has created a superintendent search website to act as a hub for updates, timelines and opportunities to get involved. Information also may be disseminated through the district’s website, direct correspondence with staff and families, and school board meetings.

Boyes said the community’s input throughout this process is important in selecting the district’s next leader.

“We look forward to engaging with our internal and external stakeholders throughout this process to select our next visionary leader,” Boyes said in the letter. “We encourage and welcome everyone to take advantage of opportunities to provide their feedback, which will directly inform the leadership profile for our next superintendent, helping to ensure the voices of our community are heard and represented in the final candidate selection process.”