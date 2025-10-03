Shaw Local

Genoa-Kingston soccer and volleyball cruise to wins: Thursday’s Daily Chronicle Sports Roundup

By Shaw Local News Network and Jeff Newton

Boys soccer

Genoa-Kingston 7, Marengo 2: At Genoa, Liam Schuster scored twice to lift the Cogs to the nonconference win. Ulises Ayala-Zavala, Ayden Hernandez, Peter Hernandez-Villalobos, Nolan Boehmer, and Adrian Jimenez also scored for G-K (10-10).

Sycamore 2, Belvidere 1: At Belvidere, Gavin Crouch assisted on Leo Padilla’s goal in the 12th minute than scored his own in the 50th minute to lead the Spartans (11-7) to the nonconference win.

DeKalb 6, Sterling 1: At Sterling, the Barbs netted four second half goals to defeat the Golden Warriors in a nonconference match. DeKalb improved to 7-8-1 on the season.

Girls volleyball

Genoa-Kingston d. Marengo, 25-16, 25-17: At Genoa, on a very special Volley for a Cure night, the Cogs rolled past the Indians to improve to 16-10 on the season.

Morris d. Kaneland, 25-19, 18-25, 25-21: At Maple Park, the Knights (6-17) fell to Morris in a nonconference match.

South Beloit d. Hiawatha, 25-20, 25-18: At Kirkland, the Hawks (4-18) fell in a Northeastern Conference match to the Sobos.

Neuqua Valley d. DeKalb, 25-18, 25-18: At Naperville, Jaden Longeville had 11 digs and six assists as the Barbs fell to 9-10, and 1-3 in the DuPage Valley Conference with the loss to the Wildcats.

