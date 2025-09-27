Get a sneak peek at this year’s Pumpkin Fest Historic Homes Tour at next lecture

432 Somonauk St., Sycamore, is part of the 2024 DeKalb County History Center's Historic Homes Tour, which was Oct. 26, 2024, part of Sycamore Pumpkin Festival. (Photo provided by DeKalb County History Center)

The October Brown Bag Lunch and Local Lore Series at the DeKalb County History Center will feature a Pumpkin Fest Historic Homes Tour sneak preview.

The free program starts at noon Oct. 2 at the history center, 1730 N. Main St., Sycamore.

During the program, the DeKalb County History Center’s House Walk Committee will discuss the tour’s featured homes. Pumpkin Fest usually features a historic house walk in October.

“This year we are highlighting unique homes, and as you can imagine, each home has a fascinating and exceptional history,” DeKalb County History Center executive director Michelle Donahoe said in a news release.

Attendees also can learn about the tour’s volunteer opportunities.

This year’s Pumpkin Fest Historic Homes Tour’s theme is “Whimsical Homes” and includes various homes with intriguing stories.

The tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 25. Volunteer training begins at 10 a.m. Oct. 18. Volunteers who attend training and work three hours will receive a free ticket. To volunteer, call 815-895-5762.

The Pumpkin Fest Historic Homes Tour sneak preview is part of Brown Bag Lunch and Local Lore, a free lecture series offered as a collaboration between the DeKalb County History Museum and Ellwood House Museum.

Brown Bag Lunch and Local Lore is funded in part by the Mary E. Stevens Concert and Lecture Fund.

For information, visit dekalbcountyhistory.org or call 815-895-5762.