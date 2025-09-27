DeKalb Police Department renews $1.2M contract for body cameras

Shaw Local July 2025 DeKalb file photo – The DeKalb Police Department renewed a $1.2 million five-year contract this week for body cameras, police car cameras and new tasers, according to city documents. (Mark Busch)

The DeKalb Police Department renewed a $1.2 million five-year contract this week for body cameras, police car cameras and new tasers, according to city documents.

The department began using body cameras attached to officer’s uniforms in 2021, before a statewide mandate.

In the time since, Axon Enterprise Inc. has outfitted the DeKalb department with body and police car cameras, tasers and digital storage for the footage. If technology is upgraded in the next five years, Axon must provide updated equipment accordingly.

The DeKalb City Council unanimously approved the reupped contract on Monday.

“Every dollar I think well spent,” Mayor Cohen Barnes said. “This is good stuff.”

All 75 sworn officers in DeKalb use body cameras including the command staff, City Manager Bill Nicklas said.

Nicklas said cameras are used daily by DeKalb police. Authorities have found the footage helpful to keep a record for potential prosecution and record-keeping.

Nicklas said they also go a long way to building public trust in policing.

“But also so that the victims or persons who are [on] the other side of the camera are also able to have a record of the interaction between our police officers and themselves,” Nicklas said.

Officials said DeKalb police also were in need of updated stun gun equipment, so Axon will provide 21 new tasers with upgraded features, according to city documents. It also comes with holsters, batteries, chargers and cartridges.

DeKalb police will get training through Axon’s virtual reality technology which displays different scenarios for use, documents show.

The contract also includes 19 new police car camera systems, with cameras in the front, back and interior.