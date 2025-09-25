DeKalb man struck cat with hammer, injured other animals in his care, police say

Krystopher J. Ousley, 23, of DeKalb, was charged on Aug. 22, 2025, with aggravated cruelty to animals after police said he struck a cat with a hammer and injured other animals, leaving many malnourished, according to court records. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail). (Shaw Local News Network)

A DeKalb man who recently was charged with animal cruelty after police said he struck a cat in the face with a hammer was ordered by a judge this week to forfeit his dogs, Mochi the Shiba Inu and S’Mores, a Yorkshire Terrier, court records show.

Krystopher J. Ousley, 23, awaits arraignment after being accused of striking a short-haired orange cat in the face with a hammer, and neglecting multiple other animals including dogs and guinea pigs, police wrote in court records. Circuit Court Judge Joseph Pedersen on Tuesday ordered the dogs forfeited, according to DeKalb County court records.

Ousley was charged on Aug. 22 with one Class 4 felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals, two misdemeanor counts of cruel treatment to animals and three misdemeanor counts of failing his owner’s duties. He was indicted by a DeKalb County grand jury Sept. 19, records show. If convicted of the felony, he could face up to 3 years in prison.

DeKalb police said Ousley admitted to hitting the cat in the face with a hammer in an effort to get the cat out of a bathroom, according to court records.

DeKalb police began investigating Ousley on Aug. 13 after receiving several reports alleging Ousley had been cruel to animals in his care. One of the reports included photos of the orange cat, suffering “a severely bloody face,” according to the synopsis.

While investigating, police said they also learned that Ousley had allegedly dragged Mochi, the Shiba Inu, “on cement concrete during a walk,” injuring the dog’s stomach, according to court records.

On Tuesday, prosecutors with the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office submitted as evidence four photos of the cat with injuries, and a pair of photos showing Mochi’s paws and belly with injuries, according to court records.

Police said Ousley told them he couldn’t care for his animals, records show. Police also said Ousley made no attempts to seek veterinary care for the injured animals. Authorities said two guinea pigs in his care, named Oreo and Oatmeal, and the cat were severely malnourished, records show.

At the time of his arrest, Ousley relinquished his rights to two cats, and the guinea pigs Oreo and Oatmeal, police wrote in court filings. The dogs, S’Mores and Mochi, were seized by police Aug. 22.

The animals were treated at Bethany Animal Hospital in Sycamore, where veterinarians said the orange cat Ousley allegedly attacked with a hammer suffered a traumatic head injury and nosebleed.

Pederson ordered Ousley on Tuesday to forfeit Mochi and S’Mores. Ousley was not present at the court hearing and was ordered by Pedersen to appear at his next hearing in August, or he could be arrested.

Ousley is represented by DeKalb County public defender Brian Wilson, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ousley, who is not in police custody, is scheduled for arraignment at 2 p.m. on Oct. 23 in front of Pederson.