DeKalb County officials largely silent so far on Hanson public records indictment

Shaw Local file photo – Retired DeKalb County administrator Gary Hanson (right), with then community development director Derek Hiland who now serves as interim county administrator, accepts the Discover Diamond Award on behalf of the DeKalb County Forest Preserve District in this file photo. Hanson was indicted Sept. 19, 2025, and accused of illegally destroying public records. (Mark Busch)

Current and former DeKalb County officials don’t have much to say yet about the indictment of former DeKalb County Administrator Gary Hanson, accused of illegally destroying public records.

Hanson, who worked for DeKalb County in various roles for almost 40 years, including as the county’s top finance staffer and top executive, has been accused of illegally destroying public records and other misconduct, a 15-count indictment handed down by a grand jury Friday shows.

DeKalb County Board chairman John Frieders, a Republican from District 12, said he couldn’t comment on the indictment, but was displeased with the news.

“It’s just a sad situation,” Frieders said Monday.

Frieders also was on the board at the time of Hanson’s retirement in December 2020.

Hanson, who served as county administrator from Dec. 2, 2012 to Dec. 31, 2020, is charged with five felony counts of concealing public records, five counts of destroying public records, and five counts of official misconduct, alleging he took those actions without proper legal authority, according to the indictment filing.

Attempts to reach Hanson were unsuccessful.

As administrator, one of Hanson’s roles would have been to prepare and present material at DeKalb County Board meetings ahead of each vote. The administrator typically is tasked with providing context, data and other information to board members to help inform policy making.

In news releases sent on Monday, DeKalb County special prosecutor Patrick L. Provenzale said that Hanson allegedly destroyed or concealed emails while acting in his capacity as administrator, interim administrator or treasurer of the Public Buildings Commission sometime between Oct. 1, 2019 and Feb. 17, 2022.

Shaw Local News Network sought comment on Monday from more than 30 DeKalb County officials, elected and appointed, including county staff and 22 DeKalb County Board members. But the few who responded said they couldn’t say much about an ongoing investigation.

Cortland Mayor Mark Pietrowski served as a Democrat and DeKalb County Board chairman when Hanson retired at the end of 2020.

Pietrowski said he learned of the indictment over the weekend when Shaw Local broke the news.

“I’ve always known Gary Hanson to be a dedicated and professional public servant employee,” Pietrowksi said in an email. “I do not have many details yet about the case and I await everything that will be presented and made available as this moves to trial.”

Interim DeKalb County Administrator Derek Hiland, who worked as community development director under Hanson, declined to comment on the indictment.