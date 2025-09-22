DeKalb County executive accused of destroying, concealing emails for years: Records

Shaw Local file photo – A 15-count felony indictment filed against former DeKalb County executive Gary Hanson (shown) accuses him of illegally destroying and concealing emails for years in his various capacities including as administrator and treasurer, records filed Sept. 19, 2025, show. (Shaw Media)

A 15-count felony indictment filed against former DeKalb County executive Gary Hanson accuses him of illegally destroying and concealing emails for years in his various capacities, including as administrator and treasurer, records show.

Much about the charges against Hanson, of DeKalb, who served in various leadership roles for almost 40 years in the county, remains unknown to the public as of Monday, however. A judge sealed details filed by prosecutors Sept. 19 in the case pending an October review, records show.

The indictment accuses Hanson of deleting emails over the course of his duties as top government executive between Oct. 1, 2019, and Feb. 17, 2022, records show. But information regarding what emails he allegedly destroyed remains unclear.

During his employment with the county, Hanson worked as Treasurer of the DeKalb County Public Buildings Commission, interim administrator, and administrator, the highest non-elected position in the county. Hanson served as county administrator from Dec. 2, 2012, to Dec. 31, 2020.

Evidence attached to the charges was sealed by Chief Judge Bradley Waller on Sept. 19, “pending review for sensitive or confidential information,” according to Waller’s order.

A judge is expected to review the case at Hanson’s first court appearance, scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 14 in courtroom 210, which is typically where Circuit Court Judge Philip Montgomery hears cases.

Hanson is charged with five felony counts of concealing public records, five counts of destroying public records, and five counts of official misconduct, alleging he took those actions without proper legal authority, according to the indictment filing.

If convicted of the Class 4 felonies, he could face up to three years in prison, or an extended sentence of up to six years at a judge’s discretion.

As administrator, the government’s top executive role, Hanson would have had access to entire departmental budgets and employee records, including those for the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, DeKalb County Health Department, DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office and other departments.

Hanson also would have had a hand in responding to public records requests filed through the Freedom of Information Act and been in charge of presenting information to inform DeKalb County Board of votes at meetings.

Before he was administrator, Hanson worked as the county’s Finance Director from Nov. 14, 1983, to 2012, records show.

He has not yet made an appearance before a judge, but was served the charges on Sept. 19 with an order to appear in court, records show.

This is a developing story that will be updated.