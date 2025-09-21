Grand exalted ruler of the Elks is a DeKalb lifer

Bryan Klatt, Grand Exalted Ruler of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the U.S.A., talks Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, as his wife Susan looks on at their home in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

A DeKalb native has ascended to the highest position within the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the USA, a 157-year-old organization.

Almost four decades after he was initiated into the private organization, Bryan Robert Klatt became grand exalted ruler of the Protective Order of Elks of the USA. He was appointed July 2.

Klatt, a 1977 DeKalb High School graduate, and his wife, Susan Klatt, said they were humbled to be chosen to represent the order for a year.

Susan, the first lady of Elkdom, said Bryan has been an active member of the Elks for most of their 42-year marriage.

“I followed him through all of this, and we’ve had a marvelous time. And he loves it,” she said. “He bleeds Elk purple.”

Bryan Klatt, grand exalted ruler of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the USA, talks Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, at his home in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Given a one-year term, Bryan said he hopes to raise funds for the organization and increase memberships to more than 800,000.

“That comes from the efforts of our 1,700-plus lodges in the United States,” he said.

To become a member of the Elks, you must be at least 21 years old, believe in God, be a U.S. citizen and have good character, according to the organization’s website.

The organization has deep roots in community service, including supporting veteran causes, raising money for student scholarships, volunteer work and more.

For 17 years, Bryan worked as the grand secretary for the Elks. That meant he commuted from DeKalb to a mile south of Wrigley Field, but he never wanted to trade their DeKalb home for a place more accessible to his office at 2750 N. Lakeview Ave., Chicago.

Over that period, Bryan would routinely wake up at 3:15 a.m. so that he could beat traffic and get to his office by 6 a.m. He never wanted to leave DeKalb, however.

“I like the area, I like the city, I like that I was born here, grew up here, graduated from DeKalb High, graduated from Northern Illinois [University], and just didn’t feel like we needed to leave,” Bryan said. “I’d rather be able to come out here, sit on the patio at night and have a quiet cocktail or just think about things in the day. In Chicago, you don’t get that quiet.”