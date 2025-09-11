Building housing Denim & Diamonds Saloon up for sale, bar to stay open

Denim & Diamonds Saloon, 425 W. State St., a live music bar that serves cocktails, and offers twice weekly line dancing, darts and pool games, shown here on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (Kelsey Rettke)

The owners of Denim & Diamonds Saloon in downtown Sycamore said they are selling the building that houses their music-focused bar.

The announcement was made in a social media post Tuesday, which squashed worries of the business’s demise.

“It is with sadness but hope for the future that the decision has been made to sell our building,” the business owners wrote in the post.

Despite the potential for the building to be sold, the saloon remains open. In their social media post, the owners wrote that DJ Dave will continue to perform every Friday, and Sunset Strip will kick off a string of Saturday performers in October.

“Rest assured, the goal is for Denim & Diamonds Saloon to continue in an even better location with a parking lot, a bigger dance floor and a kitchen,” the owners wrote.

The building they’re selling, located at 425 W. State St., was the home of the Midwest Museum of Natural History until the establishment closed in 2020. In August 2022, the city considered allowing the space to be used for events before Denim & Diamonds Saloon set up shop.