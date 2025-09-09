NIU freshman enrollment up, second-largest incoming class since 2014, officials say

Shaw Local 2024 file photo – This year’s freshmen class at Northern Illinois University is the second largest since 2014 and made up of majority first-generation college students, marking a break in a two-year incoming class slump and what officials said Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2025, shows NIU’s commitment to academic success. (Mark Busch)

This year’s freshman class at Northern Illinois University is the second largest since 2014 and made up of a majority of first-generation college students, marking a break in a two-year incoming class slump and what officials said Tuesday shows NIU’s commitment to making higher education accessible to all.

The DeKalb university welcomed 2,435 new freshmen this fall, according to 10-day enrollment data published by NIU on Tuesday. In 2024, NIU officials blamed delays in the student federal aid process for decreased freshmen numbers. NIU brought in 1,991 freshmen in 2024, 2,202 in 2023 and 2,440 in 2022.

This year, officials pointed to impressive GPA stats and partnerships with area community colleges among reasons for the improved enrollment numbers.

New transfers also are up, according to the data. Total university enrollment is 16,078, a 4.3% or 663-student increase compared with this time last year.

“NIU’s enrollment momentum comes from students connecting to what matters most: excellent academic programs with proven career outcomes; a community where they feel they belong; and life-changing opportunities inside and outside the classroom,” NIU President Lisa C. Freeman said in a news release. “That combination is why more students are choosing to be Huskies.”

8 of every 10 receive merit scholarships

More than half of the new freshmen Huskies are first-generation college students, and 8 of every 10 freshmen received a merit scholarship, which NIU awards based on a student’s high school GPA, according to the university.

The average high school GPA for freshmen is 3.42, tying a record high set in 2022 and again in 2023. According to the data, 18% of this year’s freshmen had 4.0 high school GPAs, with each earning a merit scholarship of $7,000. New freshmen with high school GPAs of 3.7 or higher represented 37% of the 2025 class.

NIU recently was recognized nationally for its efforts to support students transferring from community colleges.

According to the 10-day enrollment data, NIU brought in 1,622 new transfers, the largest group in eight years. The university enrolled 1,462 transfer students in 2024, 1,325 in 2023 and 1,252 in 2022, data shows.

Shaw Local file photo – Northern Illinois University students have some fun Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in downtown DeKalb during the Huskie Homecoming Block Party. (Mark Busch)

NIU designated as Hispanic-serving institution

For the first time in its history, NIU is recognized as a federally designated Hispanic-serving institution, officials announced Tuesday.

Hispanic students have represented more than one-quarter of the total undergraduate full-time population for three consecutive years.

The designation reflects NIU’s commitment to fostering access and success for all students, officials said.

“Being designated an HSI affirms NIU’s commitment to access, affordability, social mobility and our long-standing tradition of matching talent with opportunity,” said Carol Sumner, NIU’s vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion and chief diversity officer. “This recognition opens doors to new opportunities and partnerships that will further strengthen advising, student support and academic programs, benefiting all students – Hispanic, African American, Asian, Native American, rural, first-generation, low-income, Pell eligible, transfer and returning learners.”

Shaw Local file photo – Northern Illinois University cheerleaders march through downtown DeKalb on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, during the parade at the Huskie Homecoming Block Party. (Mark Busch)

NIU Law School enrollment grows

Year-over-year total enrollment increased in all seven NIU colleges, according to the university.

NIU Law School’s enrollment grew by 4% to 352 students, its largest ever, data shows.

The Rockford Promise Program at NIU, a partnership guaranteeing tuition and general fee costs for up to four years at NIU, welcomed 140 new freshmen scholars, also its largest class ever, according to the university. The program, which is recognized nationally for innovation, also enrolled its first transfers from Rock Valley College and now has a total enrollment of 408 NIU Rockford Promise scholars.

“We’re grateful for the efforts of our entire Huskie community,” Sol Jensen, NIU vice president for enrollment management, marketing and communications, said in a news release. “With strong academic programs, substantial financial support – including generous merit scholarships – and a wealth of resources dedicated to student success, NIU continues to gain recognition from students and parents as a leading choice for educational excellence, affordability and an enriching college experience."