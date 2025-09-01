FNBO Challenge showcases DeKalb, Sycamore schools’ school spirit, philanthropy

Sycamore fans celebrate the win over DeKalb Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, after the FNBO Challenge in Huskie Stadium at Northern Illinois University. (Mark Busch)

Donations, volunteers and school spirit were on full display for DeKalb and Sycamore schools at the annual FNBO Challenge Friday at NIU Huskie Stadium.

The philanthropy event, which served as a kickoff to the regular season for both the DeKalb Barbs and Sycamore Spartans football teams, featured tailgating, kids’ activities, food, fundraising and more. The Spartans took the win 22-21 over the Barbs.

Sycamore Sports Booster Club president Shannon Egler said the fundraising group’s end goal as the same as always: to bring the two communities together as one.

“It’s such a fun rivalry,” Egler said. “It’s not like an ugly rivalry. It’s something that, I think, both communities, the athletes, both schools, everybody looks forward to every year, coming together, getting some good food, watching some good football, and the good friendly competition.”

OneBarb Athletic Foundation interim president Eric Larsen said he was pleased by the fundraising group’s volunteer turnout.

The OneBarb Athletic Foundation is the new name for DeKalb School District 428’s sports booster club.

“I know we had a number of people that stepped up and volunteered,” Larsen said. “I was really excited to see the number of people in the community step up and volunteer, especially with such short notice.”

The DeKalb Barb Boosters’ executive board announced a decision earlier this year to dissolve the fundraising group, citing lack of volunteer participants.

When asked if the foundation’s temporary board members have the authority to transfer or accept funds, Larsen said it’s not an issue.

“We do have the ability,” Larsen said. “We have incorporated. And we’re in the process of working to get the bylaws approved to become a not-for-profit organization. So, we’re able to accept funds.”

Sycamore's Caden Ralph makes a sliding catch in front of DeKalb's Jayden Rogers for a first down late in the game Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, during the FNBO Challenge in Huskie Stadium at Northern Illinois University. (Mark Busch)

An election to solidify the OneBarb Athletic Foundation’s executive board with permanent members is expected in the spring.

Larsen encourages people to get involved.

“The more people that are interested, it’s better for the community,” he said. “We’re definitely excited to have an election and to help have others get involved and help as well.”

Larsen said he is hearing excitement in the community about the OneBarb Athletic Foundation.

“It’s really about supporting the kids and supporting the community,” Larsen said. “You learn a lot by playing on the field about teamwork and working together. There’s a lot of interest in the community to help out.”

Last year, the FNBO Challenge raised about $45,000 in funds for the athletic programs at both DeKalb and Sycamore schools. This year, the two groups had a fundraising goal of $50,000.

The event’s proceeds will support student-athletes and their athletic programs in various ways.

Egler said the funds are a great help to the Sycamore athletic department.

“It helps us tremendously because we’re able to provide Sycamore’s athletic department, their coaches, athletes with all their requests – uniforms, equipment, facility upgrades," Egler said. “[It’s] just really awesome to be able to make sure that our athletes are taken care of and have the best of the best.”

Larsen echoed that sentiment.

“They go to the athletic department based on what the needs are, whether it’s uniforms or equipment, to make sure that they have safe equipment and the right equipment to represent DeKalb well,” Larsen said.

Larsen said it’s been fun seeing his own children involved in sports.

He has two children in DeKalb schools who are involved in soccer and dance. They have three older siblings who already graduated, but were into sports also.

“We want them to follow their passions,” Larsen said. “A couple of them chose soccer. It’s good to see them follow that passion. So, we’re excited for them.”

Egler said she’s glad to see her children taking up sports, like she did growing up.

She has two children in Sycamore schools who are involved in athletics, one who plays softball, another who plays baseball and wrestles.

“I was a softball player,” Egler said. “They followed me in that aspect, but I was not a wrestler. I’ve always loved the sport.”

The Sycamore Spartans football team will continue its 2025-26 regular season on Sept. 5 with a game on the road against Moline High School at Browning Field in Moline.

Also on Sept. 5, the DeKalb Barbs football team will continue its 2025-26 regular season with a Senior Day game at home against Wendell Phillips Academy High School.

Egler said having grown up attending Sycamore schools brings special meaning to her involvement in the FNBO Challenge.

“I came to these games as a student,” Egler said. “It was something that we really looked forward to coming to the stands and cheering on Sycamore. You know, ‘Got to beat, DeKalb.’ Obviously, as I’ve grown older, the rivalry is not so much there, but it’s nostalgic to me. Coming back and bringing my kids to something that I enjoyed so much, that’s why I say this event is more than just a football game. It really means a lot to people in many different ways.”