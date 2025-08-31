Man dies after vehicle vs. train collision in DeKalb

Downtown DeKalb Shaw Local November 2023 file photo – A man died Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, after a vehicle he was driving collided with a passing train in DeKalb, Police Chief David Byrd said. (Kelsey Rettke)

A man died Saturday after a vehicle he was driving collided with a passing train in DeKalb, Police Chief David Byrd said.

Byrd said Sunday DeKalb police are still investigating the Saturday night crash.

A city of DeKalb emergency alert went out about 10:15 p.m. asking the public to avoid the 200 block of North Seventh Street at the train tracks “due to an accident.”

Another alert at 10:15 p.m. warned motorists that all downtown train crossings were closed.

Authorities on Sunday were still piecing together what may have happened.

“It appears he disobeyed the traffic control device – railroad warnings devices and warning signs – and the collision occurred with the passing train," Byrd said.

Byrd said the man was the only person in the vehicle at the time.

Police are withholding the type of vehicle and identity of the man as of Sunday morning pending notification of next of kin.

