13-year-old injured in bicycle vs. vehicle crash in Somonauk

A 13-year-old suffered injuries and was hospitalized Tuesday evening after they collided with a vehicle while riding a bicycle in rural Somonauk, authorities said.

The teenager’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Paramedics took the girl to Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital in Sandwich.

DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a vehicle vs. bicycle crash at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Gage and DeKalb streets in Somonauk.

The driver who collided with the teenager and a witness told authorities that the teenager was traveling east on DeKalb Street and did not obey the stop sign at the intersection, biking into the path of a red Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 67-year-old from Grand Ridge, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies did not issue any citations from the crash.