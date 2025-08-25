Daily Chronicle 2025 volleyball preview: Team-by-team capsules

DeKalb Barbs

Head coach: Keith Foster (second year)

Last year: 16-20, 2-8

Top returners: Molly Fell, sr., L; Jordan Grant, jr., MB; Cam Hilliard, jr., OPP; Maddi Hollar, jr., S; Isabelle Smith, sr., OH

Top newcomers: None provided

Worth noting: The Barbs won 10 more games last season, Foster’s first, then they did in 2023. He expects the growth and success to continue this fall as the installation of a new culture and program philosophy requires patience. “We expect to make a leap this year in competitiveness,” Foster said. “While last year had its successes, this year we have beefed up our schedule to better prepare for the post-season and we expect to compete to win in most, if not all, of our matches.” The Barbs were busy over the summer, having competed in over 40 matches which Foster hopes translates into more success. Last year alone, the Barbs won a pair of tourneys and a couple DVC matches.

Sycamore Spartans

Head coach: Jennifer Charles (10th year)

Last year: 10-22, 3-8 (fifth place in Interstate Eight)

Top returners: Laney Block, sr., MB; Norah Chami, sr., OPP; Sydney Fabrizius, jr., L; Eleanor Klacik, sr., S; Sophia Martinez, sr., MB; Maddie Patton, jr., OPP/MB; Khiara Thomas, jr., OH; Lana Walker, sr., S

Top newcomers: Callie Courtymann, jr., OH/DS; Bella Culotta, jr, OPP; Elizabeth Goff, jr., S; Maggie Hasselbring, jr., OH; Sophie Litchardt, jr., OH/DS

Worth noting: A talented junior class which is new to the varsity squad, along with a mix of returning seniors and juniors will look to mesh and fill the void left with the departure of their starters from a year ago. “We are going to be young, but have a lot of experience from last year,” Sycamore coach Jennifer Charles said. “I am returning a lot of players from last year and gaining some very talented players from last year’s sophomore class. They are going to be exciting to watch as they are truly a close group of girls on and off the court. Though we will miss Ava Carpenter (four-year varsity starter) and Kylie Walsh (two-year starter), I am very confident that others will step into the role that both of those ladies left behind.”

Genoa-Kingston Cogs

Head coach: Taylor Spellman (second year)

Last year: 24-14, 5-4

Top returners: Bria Botterman, jr., OPP, Jessie Fredrickson, so., OH, Keirgan Gleissner, sr., MB, Addison Langton, so., DS, Presley Meyer, jr., S/OPP, Annabelle Peters, sr., RH

Tops newcomers: Zabella Paustian, jr. L, Aubrey Wise, jr., OH

Worth noting: Sophomores Jessie Fredrickson (149 kills) and Addison Langton (214 digs) and junior Presley Meyer (297 assists) return to lead a young squad that won 24 matches a year ago. “I believe our girls have a great chance to take the top part of the conference with the talent we have in the gym this year,” Cogs coach Taylor Spellman said. “Their grit and determination will take them a long way this season.” Spellman is incorporating “Motivational Mondays,” into the program. This practice plan will break down basic fundamentals for everyone on the roster.

Hiawatha Hawks

Head coach: Reanie Wilson

Last year: 18-20, 4-6

Top returners: Claire Bingaman, sr., DS/L; Brielle Molloy, sr., MH/MB; Delaney Wood, sr., MH/MB

Top newcomers: Mallory Banks, so., S; Makayla Conlee, so., OH; Riley Klock, jr., MH/MB; Gia Piscopo, so., OH

Worth noting: Nearly half (9) of the roster (20) are sophomores, yet have more varsity experience than some of the seniors. Still, it will be a few seniors leading the way, including Claire Bingaman (197 digs last year) who will look to fill a need at libero. Delaney Wood (244 kills), an all-conference selection a year ago, will be all over the court again this fall, and Brielle Mosley (19 aces, 50 kills, 25 blocks) also returns. Sophomores Mallory Banks and Gia Piscopo filled in as defensive specialists at times last year. With a new conference and four tournaments for a total of 35 matches, Hiawatha certainly will be busy.

Hinckley-Big Rock Royals

Head coach: Jessica Havernick (first season)

Last year: 18-12, 7-2

Top returners: Anna Hermann, sr., S; Hannah Liakas, sr., L

Top newcomers: Amelia Galles, fr., MH, Emma Orin, so., MH/OH

Worth noting: First-year coach Jessica Havernick, who played at Yorkville and Waubonsee Community College, said the outlook for her debut year is to get her kids to play competitively. Seniors Anna Hermann and Hannah Liakas will lead the squad. Hermann surpassed 1,000 assists last season, entering the record books in the sport after reaching 1,000 points and establishing a school record for three-pointers on the basketball court.

Indian Creek Timberwolves

Head coach: Matt Orstead (fourth season)

Last year: 17-15-2, 7-3

Top returners: Cheyenne Buh, sr., MH

Top newcomers: Taylor Edwards, so., MH; Ally Keilman, jr., S

Worth noting: The Timberwolves are in a rebuilding year after having eight seniors on last year’s squad, including five starters, three which were all-conference. “We are young, but scrappy,” coach Matt Orstead said. “My outlook for this season is to be competitive with anyone we play and to finish in the top half of the Little 10.”

Kaneland Knights

Head coach: Cynthia Violett (19th year)

Last year: 24-13, 7-3, regional champions

Top returners: Abi Carter, sr., S; Emma Gatz, sr., S; Zoe Krauss, sr., L; Grace Remsen, sr., MH

Top newcomers: Brielle Gadomski, jr., OH; Natalie Remsen, fr., MH

Worth noting: The Knights are shooting for their seventh regional title in as many years. First, they’ll look to compete in the Intestate Eight. “We have experienced setters (Abi Carter and Emma Gatz) who demonstrate leadership and knowledge of the game,” Knights coach Cynthia Violett said. “The team works hard every day.”