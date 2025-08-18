Thunderstorm warning in northern DeKalb County

Storm clouds settle over windmills in farm fields along Illinois Route 23 between Waterman and DeKalb on Friday, July 11, 2025. (Mark Busch)

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for northwest DeKalb County until 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Wind as strong as 60 mph and quarter-sized hail are expected to affect northwestern DeKalb County Monday afternoon, according to the NWS. The hail could damage cars, and the wind could damage roofs, siding and trees.

The NWS first issued a special weather statement for the thunderstorm at 2:53 p.m., before issuing a thunderstorm warning shortly before 3:20 p.m.

The thunderstorm is expected to impact Kirkland and move east at 15 mph.