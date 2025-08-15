Genoa woman flown after crash in northern DeKalb County

Two people were taken to hospitals, including a Genoa woman who was flown, after a two-car crash Thursday evening in northern DeKalb County, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The Genoa woman, 63, was flown to OSF Saint Anthony Hospital by Superior Air Lift, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Her passenger, whose address was listed as unknown by sheriff’s deputies, also was injured in the crash and taken to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford.

The crash occurred at 4:46 p.m. Thursday, when the Genoa woman lost control of her 2017 Subaru while she was driving east on Cherry Valley Road and struck a 2012 Subaru traveling the opposite direction, according to the release.

Another Genoa woman, 25, was driving the 2012 Subaru and, despite the car’s airbags not deploying, was uninjured in the crash, officials said. Her vehicle wound up in the road’s south side ditch, while the 2017 Subaru came to a stop after striking a fence and a tree in the north side ditch.

No citations were issued as a result of the crash, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.