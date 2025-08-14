Volleyball: 5 storylines to watch in DeKalb County in 2025

Sycamore's Khiara Thomas celebrates a point during a summer league game in July 2025 at DeKalb High School. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network/Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network)

With practices underway for the 2025 volleyball season, here are five key storylines in DeKalb County.

A lot of talent graduated, but plenty returns across the area

Daily Chronicle 2024 Volleyball Player of the Year Ava Carpenter of Sycamore was a senior last year, as were all seven members of the all-area first team.

But only one second-team member was a senior. Khiara Thomas was a big offensive piece for the Spartans last year as a sophomore with 150 kills. If they wish to build on their 10-22 season, she’s going to be a big part of it.

Anna Herrmann and Delaney Wood are also back after strong junior campaigns. Herrmann reached 1,000 career assists for Hinckley-Big Rock last year and was voted the team’s offensive MVP. Wood led Hiawatha with 244 kills and had an impressive .368 hitting average.

Playoff push may be even harder this year

All seven area teams reached at least 10 wins, and six of the programs won at least 16 games last year.

But only Kaneland was able to reach a sectional after a 24-13 record and 7-3 showing in the Interstate 8. The Knights lose a lot with six seniors who graduated last year, however.

Genoa-Kingston and Hiawatha each reached a regional final last year.

Little 10 schools look for separation

It was an interesting year in the Little 10 last year. Taking out Newark (25-11, 10-0) at the top and DePue (0-20, 0-9) at the bottom, the league was bunched together. Five schools finished the season with 16, 17 or 18 wins, including Hiawatha, Hinckley-Big Rock and Indian Creek.

The Hawks were 18-20 after a 19-17 showing in 2023. They won 20 total games between 2019 and 2022 and will look to build off their 4-6 conference showing. In addition to Wood, Brielle Molloy, now a senior, was strong up front with 32 total blocks, second only to Wood. Senior Claire Bingaman also returns, second on the team last year with 197 digs.

The Royals (18-12, 7-2) took second in the conference. They lose most of their attack, as Herrmann’s 36 kills are the most they return. Hannah Likas returns for her senior year after 171 digs last year, third best on the team.

The Timberwolves (17-15-2, 7-3) took third behind the Royals, but lose perhaps even more than their cross-county rivals. No one who had more than 15 kills returns and other positions are in a similar spot.

DeKalb looks to continue upward trend in second year under coach Keith Foster

Despite a losing record, the Barbs showed a lot of growth under Foster, who won a state title with Genoa-Kingston in 2022.

The Barbs (16-20, 2-8) finished with their most wins in a season since a 25-12 showing in 2017, and before last year they hadn’t won a DuPage Valley Conference game since 2021.

Molly Fell and Jordan Grant were the only all-area selections for the Barbs, both nabbing honorable mention, and both return.

Genoa-Kingston looks to build off 24-win campaign

On paper it seemed like a rebuilding effort for the Cogs, who lost not only three top-level players but their coach.

But the Cogs followed up their 36-2 campaign in 2023 with a 24-12 showing, reaching a regional final. First-team all-area selection Mia Wise graduated, but a lot returns.

Jessie Fredrickson had 149 kills as a freshman and returns. Presley Meyer was third on the team with 103 kills and returns for her junior year. Addy Langton, like Fredrickson, had a strong sophomore campaign, trailing only Wise and Meyer with her 52 aces and leading the team with 214 digs. Zabella Paustian was second with 187 digs and is back for her junior year.