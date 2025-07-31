Kaneland summer season focuses on chemistry, outside attack

Kaneland’s Abi Carter during a summer league game at DeKalb High School against Central. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network/Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network)

The Kaneland girls volleyball team had a short summer season, condensing everything into two weeks.

The focus for the Knights was building chemistry while everybody on the team learns their roles.

“We’re really focused in on learning to play with one another and learning each other’s skills,” senior middle hitter Grace Remsen said. “We’re just kind of learning how to be a team since a lot of us are new and don’t really know each other.”

Joining Grace Remsen on the roster will be freshman Natalie Remsen. Setter Abi Carter has locked down a captain spot, coach Cynthia Violett said, and libero Zoe Kraus has been stepping up as well.

Last year’s roster had seven juniors and six seniors. Miley Crosby is a senior on this year’s roster after missing all of last year with an injury.

“We’re pretty strong in the middles,” Violett said, “but it’s the outside where we need someone to step up. I have one girl who is out right now, but other than that I’m looking to see who will take those spots that are open.”

The Knights went 24-13 last year and 7-3 in the Interstate 8 Conference, reaching a Class 3A regional final. Audrey Peters, now graduated, was a big part of that success on the outside.

Outside hitter Olivia D’escoto graduated as well, and Morgan Beam and Kayli Loonam were strong in the middle.

Aside from outside hitter, Violett is looking for leadership.

“I was looking for some leadership from my seniors,” Violett said. “I have one captain right now, Abi Carter, and I’m looking for more seniors to step up.”

Carter said the summer has gone great, pointing to Kaneland winning its pool in the Geneva Summer League earlier in July. She said the team has been bonding, sharing a love of volleyball.

“We’re all super passionate about the sport,” Carter said. “We just like playing with each other, and I think our bond off the court has helped us a lot.”

Grace Remsen said the seniors learned a lot from last year’s group and are excited for the season.

“I think we learned a lot last year,” Remsen said. “I think we’re going to implement what we learned last year this season and hope to make it the same, if not better, than last year.”

Carter is a three-year starter for the Knights, but with a new group of hitters up top she’s still working on her game, adjusting to the new attacking style.

“I think I’m looking at just being more consistent and reliable for my hitters,” Carter said. “I want to always put up the best ball for them and make sure I’m setting my team up for success and giving them the opportunity to score.”