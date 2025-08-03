Big O’s Barbecue to benefit from $19.6K in DeKalb city aid

Big O’s Barbecue is the latest beneficiary of the city of DeKalb’s architectural improvement program. It first opened its takeout-only business on July 1, 2025. (Megann Horstead)

Big O’s Barbecue is the latest beneficiary of the city of DeKalb’s architectural improvement program.

The DeKalb City Council this week voted to extend nearly $20,000 in non-tax increment financing assistance from its architectural improvement program to make remodeling at 930 Pappas Drive possible.

The building’s tenants, Alando “O” and Valerie Farmer, contacted the city about subsidizing improvements to the space after learning of the possibility for their new business.

Big O’s Barbecue first started operating its takeout-only establishment July 1.

With no prior experience in dealing with contractors, the Farmers turned to the property owner, John Pappas, for assistance with completing improvements to the building.

City Manager Bill Nicklas urged the City Council for its support.

“Mr. [John] Pappas, ... didn’t know them probably until maybe a year ago, but has been sold on not just their product, but on their willingness to create something out nothing,” Nicklas said. “It’s truly a family business. Their children work with them. They work seven days a week.”

The grant funding, as approved, is meant to reimburse the property owner for costs incurred.

A vestibule was established at a new entrance at the rear of the building, facing north, city documents show. In addition, the kitchen area was remodeled and enclosed from the rest of the strip center.

The building is nestled in the northwest corner of a strip center that used to be home to Starbuster’s night club and restaurant.

The grant marks the program’s first of the year.

First Ward Alderwoman Carolyn Zasada said she supports the petitioner’s request.

“I had the opportunity walk through this space, see the work that they’re doing and learn more about their business,” Zasada said. “I’m honored to have them right beside the First Ward, and I think they’re doing a really great thing in the community.”