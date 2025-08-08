Ex-NIU, NFL football star found guilty in federal dog-fighting ring sting

Following a multi-day trial, former NIU running back LeShon Eugene Johnson was found guilty of six federal felonies related to his role in an illegal dog-fighting operation based out of Oklahoma.

A federal jury this month convicted Johnson, 54, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, on six felony counts of violating the federal Animal Welfare Act’s prohibitions against possessing, selling, transporting and delivering animals to be used in fighting ventures, according to an Aug. 4 news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

“The FBI will not stand for those who perpetuate the despicable crime of dogfighting,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a news release. “Thanks to the hard work of our law enforcement partners, those who continue to engage in organized animal fighting and cruelty will face justice.”

Following the verdict, Johnson surrendered to the government the 190 dogs seized in the investigation, according to the DOJ. The government is pursuing forfeiture of the dogs. The U.S. Marshals Service cares for dogs seized in dog fighting cases through its asset forfeiture program, according to a news release from the DOJ.

“This criminal profited off of the misery of innocent animals, and he will face severe consequences for his vile crimes,” U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a release. “This case underscores the Department of Justice’s commitment to protecting animals from abuse – 190 dogs are now safe thanks to outstanding collaborative work by our attorneys and law enforcement components.”

The Pit bulls that were owned by former NFL player LeShon Johnson are being kept in a section of the Tulsa Animal Shelter that is marked off by tape, Monday, April 11, 2005, as evidence in the case against him at the Tulsa Animal Shelter in Tulsa, Okla. The shelter is holding 51 dogs from a dogfighting case involving Johnson. He was arrested in May for allegedly organizing dogfights, and officials seized as many as 85 pit bulls. (AP Photo/The Tulsa World, John Clanton) (JOHN CLANTON/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Johnson was indicted earlier this year by a federal grand jury after an investigation that involved the FBI and alleged violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act. Authorities said the October 2024 seizure is believed to be the largest seizure of dogs taken from a single person in a dog-fighting case.

In March, Johnson was charged with possessing 190 pit bull-type dogs to use for animal fighting, and selling, transporting and delivering a dog for animal fighting, according to the DOJ.

“This conviction sends a strong message that those who abuse animals for entertainment and profit will face serious consequences under federal law,” Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson of the DOJ’s Environment and Natural Resources Division said in a release.

Federal authorities said he will be sentenced at a later date. Johnson faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on each count.

“Dog fighting is a vicious and cruel crime that has no place in a civilized society,” U.S. Attorney Christopher J. Wilson for the Eastern District of Oklahoma said in a release. “I commend the hard work of our law enforcement partners in investigating this case and holding the defendant accountable for his crimes.”

It’s not the first time Johnson has been convicted of illegal dog fights. In 2004, Johnson pleaded guilty to Oklahoma state charges for animal fighting, according to the DOJ.

Johnson ran a dog-fighting operation known as Mal Kant Kennels in Broken Arrow and Haskell, Oklahoma, according to the DOJ. He previously ran Krazyside Kennels out of Oklahoma, which led to his 2004 conviction, authorities said.

Federal prosecutors alleged Johnson selectively bred “champion” and “grand champion” fighting dogs – dogs that have respectively won three or five fights – to produce offspring with fighting traits and abilities desired by him and others for use in dog fights.

Johnson marketed and sold stud rights and offspring from winning fighting dogs to other dog fighters looking to incorporate the Mal Kant Kennels’ bloodline into their dog fighting operations, according to the March indictment.

Authorities alleged Johnson’s actions, trafficking fighting dogs to other dog fighters across the country, contributed to the growth of the dog fighting industry and allowed Johnson to profit financially.

Johnson was inducted into the NIU Hall of Fame in 2003, playing for the football team in 1992 and 1993. He was the leading college rusher in his final season with the Huskies, running for 1,976 yards on 327 carries and averaging 179.6 yards per game. Johnson was sixth in the 1993 Heisman Trophy voting with five first-place votes. He was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 1994 and played for the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants in his career.

The FBI’s New Orleans Field Office and Shreveport Resident Agency office investigated the case. Sarah M. Brown, Ethan Eddy and Todd W. Gleason of ENRD’s Environmental Crimes Section, with assistance from Assistant U.S. Attorney Jordan Howanitz for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, prosecuted the case.