Man shot at DeKalb apartments Tuesday

A man was shot at a DeKalb apartment on Tuesday, and DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd said that no arrests have yet been made, though an investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities believe the shooting was isolated, however, he said.

Police responded to a 911 call at 10:56 a.m. Tuesday for reported gunfire at University Village apartments in the 1000 block of Crane Drive, Byrd said.

“We responded and there was a subject who had been struck by gunfire,” Byrd said. “The condition is unknown at this time. This is an isolated situation, so there’s no threat to the community.”

Police have cleared the area, though an investigation remains ongoing. Byrd said the work remains preliminary, and no motive has yet been identified.

No arrests have been made or suspect identified as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, he said.

“There was some confrontation at that location that led to shots being fired,” Byrd said.

Police believe the shooting happened in an interior hallway or near the staircase of the apartment building. No other injuries were reported.

DeKalb paramedics took the victim to a nearby hospital. Byrd said he didn’t know yet the extent of the man’s injuries.

Northern Illinois University police also assisted.

Byrd asked anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or with information relevant to the investigation to call the DeKalb Police Department at 815-748-8400.

“We’ll give updates as they become available,” he said.