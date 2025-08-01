Sycamore man to run for DeKalb County Board, wants to shake up how county reviews contracts

Carmen Polvere, 69, of Sycamore, said he plans to run for election to represent District 2 on the DeKalb County Board in 2026. (Photo provided by Carmen Polvere)

A first-time candidate plans to throw his hat into the ring for a seat on the DeKalb County Board in 2026.

Carmen Polvere, 69, of Sycamore, said Wednesday that he’s never held a public office before, but in 2026, he plans to run as a Democrat to represent District 2 on the DeKalb County Board.

He said he thinks his 40 years of manufacturing experience have given him a skill set that can help the County Board conduct business.

“Contracts – the County Board is always approving contracts,” Polvere said. “My take on that is, OK, it always goes to the lowest bidder, but is the lowest bidder as low as it can be?”

Polvere, who’s been a Sycamore resident since 2004, said he has a Six Sigma Black Belt certification and is a proficient leader in complex, data-driven projects.

He hopes he can shake up how DeKalb County goes about reviewing contracts and become a voice for his district.

“My approach would be, now that I have this extra time that I’m retired, is go out to the community and be there, and try to encourage their input,” Polvere said.

Polvere cannot begin circulating petitions to be on the March 17 primary ballot until Tuesday, but he’s begun research into the role. He said he’s read the County Board meeting minutes from 2023 to present.

“They seem to be a pretty harmonious group,” Polvere said.

If he won, Polvere would replace Patrick Deutsch, a Democrat who’s been on the DeKalb County Board since December 2020. Deutsch’s current term ends Nov. 30, 2026.

Deutsch said Wednesday that he doesn’t know if he’s going to seek reelection.

“I have not made that determination,” he said. “My wife and I have been discussing it. ... I’ve been missing out on family things, but I still feel that I want to help guide the county in the correct direction.”

Kathy Lampkins, a Republican who’s also been on the board since December 2020, holds the other District 2 seat. She won her reelection campaign in 2024.

Polvere said he thinks the current board has done a “decent job,” but the DeKalb Rehabilitation and Nursing Center has been at the top of his mind.

“[The] DeKalb nursing home is near and dear to my heart,” Polvere said. “So, by ways of looking at other areas where we can reduce overall costs, we hopefully can do a better job of funding that nursing home.”