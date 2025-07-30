Technology’s educational impact subject of next lecture in Ellwood House Museum series

A noon on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, join North Grove School Association board member Merla Hammack at Ellwood House Museum in DeKalb for a free lecture: “Off to School: Then and Now.” The Association preserves and maintains the history of Sycamore’s North Grove School, in operation in DeKalb County from 1878 until 1952. (Photo provided by North Grove School Association)

The August Brown Bag Lunch and Local Lore series at the Ellwood House Museum will feature a program on the impact of technology on education.

The program will be held at noon Aug. 7 at 420 Linden Place, DeKalb.

North Grove School Association board member Merla Hammack will discuss how technology enhances education. Attendees will hear how technology has changed education fundamentals.

The “Off to School: Then & Now” program is part of Brown Bag Lunch and Local Lore, a free lecture series offered as a collaboration between the Ellwood House Museum and the DeKalb County History Center.

The series is funded in part by the Mary E. Stevens Concert and Lecture Fund.

For information, visit ellwoodhouse.org/lectures.