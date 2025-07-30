CASA’s ‘50 Men Who Cook’ to serve it up Aug. 9

CASA DeKalb County will host its 21st annual 50 Men Who Cook event on Aug. 9 at the Northern Illinois University Barsema Alumni and Visitors Center in DeKalb. (Photo provided by CASA DeKalb County )

CASA DeKalb County will host its 21st annual 50 Men Who Cook event to support its children’s advocacy work.

The event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Northern Illinois University Barsema Alumni and Visitors Center, 231 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.

Attendees can taste food cooked by more than 50 men from the area. The event also includes a cash bar, live auction, entertainment and raffle. Participants can vote for their favorite food in various categories. The categories include appetizer, side dish, entrée, dessert and professional chefs.

CASA is accepting chef registration. To register, visit casadekalb.org/participate-as-a-chef. CASA also will accept gift cards, items and experiences for the raffle or live auction. To donate, email 50menwhocook@casadekalb.org or call 815-895-2052.

Event tickets cost $50 or $45 for two or more before Aug. 9. Tickets also are available at the event for $50. To buy tickets, visit casadekalb.org/50menwhocook or the CASA office, 308 W. State St., Suite 301, Sycamore.

For information, visit casadekalb.org or email casa@casadekalb.org.