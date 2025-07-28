Rockford woman hospitalized in rollover crash near Genoa

A Rockford woman was hospitalized Sunday evening after a rollover crash in northern DeKalb County left live wires on her upside-down vehicle, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The 26-year-old woman suffered minor injuries in the single-vehicle crash and was taken to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, by the Genoa-Kingston Fire Protection District, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred minutes about 6 p.m. Sunday on Genoa Road, north of Melms Road, when the woman lost control of the white 2013 Kia she was driving, according to the news release.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jim Burg said road conditions were a factor in the crash.

“[The driver] hit brakes on wet road and lost control,” Burgh said.

After the woman lost control of the sedan while driving north on Genoa Road, the Kia crossed the center lane, struck a pole off the side of the road and rolled over, according to the news release. The collision left the vehicle on its roof with live wires touching it, police said.

Despite downed live wires at the scene of the crash, the woman was able to exit the vehicle, according to the release.

ComEd responded to take care of the downed wires, and the Kia was towed away from the scene while the woman was hospitalized, according to the release.

No citations related to the crash were issued, according to police documents.