Montgomery man convicted of home invasion charged with possessing firearm in DeKalb

A man previously convicted of home invasion, armed violence and aggravated battery with a weapon in DuPage County will remain in DeKalb County Jail after being charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, ammunition and cannabis.

Steven Rogers, 39, of Montgomery, was arrested the morning of July 19 in the 300 block of East Hillcrest Drive.

He was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender, a Class X felony; one count of unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon, a Class 3 felony; and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, also a Class 3 felony, according to documents filed in court.

When Rogers was arrested, a DeKalb police officer said he found a Zigana PX9 handgun, with a 9-mm round in the chamber, and a magazine full of 17 9-mm rounds in a locked glove box, according to the police synopsis filed in court.

In the synopsis of the arrest, the DeKalb police officer wrote that Rogers told him that he had the firearm because “he needs to protect himself.”

Assistant State Attorney Neil Micling petitioned the court to deny Rogers’ pretrial release, arguing the community is particularly at risk when “a felon has access to firearms.”

In 2003, Rogers pleaded guilty and was found guilty of one count of home invasion causing injury, one count of armed violence with a category 1 weapon and one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to DuPage County court records.

DeKalb County Public Defender Chip Criswell argued that Rogers should not be detained while awaiting trial on the most recent charges because there was no victim and no indication that Rogers was threatening anyone.

Circuit Court Judge Stephanie Klein didn’t agree with Chriswell, however. She ruled that Rogers should remain detained while awaiting trial.

“It [the gun] was loaded with a 9-mm round in the chamber with a magazine with 17 9-mm rounds,” Klein said. “I do find that he does pose a threat to the safety of the community.”

Rogers covered his face and put his face down on a table when Klein denied him pretrial release.

He was also charged with one count of possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle and another count of driving with a suspended license, Class A misdemeanors, according to charging documents filed in court.

His next hearing will be held at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 14 in front of Circuit Court Judge Joseph Pederson.