(Left to right); Waterman Lions Club president Dave Stryker and former club president Joe Bennett (Photo provided by the Waterman Lions Club )

The Waterman Lions Club recently elected Waterman resident Dave Stryker as the club’s new president for the 2025-26 club year.

Stryker will succeed current club president Joe Bennett.

Bennett served as club president from 2023 to 2025. He also was awarded the Melvin Jones Fellowship for outstanding humanitarian services.