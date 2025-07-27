Sycamore family, cat safe after house fire

Sycamore Fire Department Ambulance in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

A house fire in Sycamore displaced a family this weekend, though firefighters said they helped the residents and a cat to safety.

The fire was reported about 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Crescent Drive in Sycamore, according to a news release.

When crews arrived, they found the fire coming from an upstairs bedroom. The upper level, including a hallway and second bedroom, sustained smoke damage. The basement and first floor sustained water damage, according to the Sycamore Fire Department.

All residents made it out of the home safely, however. Sycamore firefighters found and treated a family cat on the scene. Authorities said the cat “is doing well,” according to the release.

No injuries were reported.

Crews brought the fire under control in about 15 minutes, though due to damage, the home was deemed uninhabitable.

Authorities estimated damage to the home totaled about $125,000, along with about $50,000 in damage to items inside the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Crews from DeKalb, Elburn and Countryside, Ahmpshite, Genoa-Kingston, Cortland, Maple Park, Burlington and Kirkland fire agencies assisted in the response along with Sycamore police.