Kishwaukee College partners with education organization to aid reenrolling students

Kishwaukee College will partner with ReUp Education to support students reenrolling in college to complete a certificate or degree program.

ReUp Education will use patented technology and one-on-one personalized coaching to help the college reach learners who paused education, according to a news release.

“Kishwaukee College is proud to help returning students meet their goals with the support of ReUp,” Kishwaukee College outreach and enrollment coordinator Sandy Castillo Guzman said in a news release. “Whether you are increasing your skills or starting a new career, Kish has the resources and support services to meet any need.”

According to a National Student Clearinghouse Research Center study, more than 40 million adults nationally have some college education but no credentials. Employees with an associate degree also earn 9.5% more annually than employees who completed some college with no credentials, according to data from the National Center for Education Statistics.

ReUp Education will assist students with reenrolling at the college. The organization will offer recommendations and insight based on industry trends and learner feedback. Students can receive support during the reenrollment process and time as an active student until degree completion.

Kishwaukee College students also will have academic adviser access to plan next steps, receive guidance and navigate questions. The college also offers flexible class schedules, affordable education with financial support, and academic and nonacademic support services.

ReUp Education has helped higher-education institutions engage, enroll and support adult learners since 2015.

For information, visit kish.edu/adultlearners.