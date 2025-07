The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce celebrating Future Fades Academy’s move to DeKalb (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated Future Fades Academy’s move to DeKalb.

Chamber staff, community and board members and ambassadors held a ribbon-cutting July 9.

Future Fades Academy, 2337 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, teaches barbers through hands-on courses to develop advanced barber skills and safety and business management training.

For information, visit futurefadesacademy.com or call 815-970-8030.