DeKalb County libraries get hundreds of thousands in state grants

Eleven DeKalb County area libraries have been awarded more than $295,000 in state grant funding, about half of which is expected to be used to improve library technologies and at least one construction project.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias’ office this month released a list of the more than 600 Illinois libraries set to receive grant funding from the state, according to a news release.

Of the 11 DeKalb County libraries that received grant funding from the state, the Hinckley Public Library District was awarded the most funding.

The largest individual grant a DeKalb County library received was a $125,000 state construction grant for the Hinckley Public Library District. The district also received $4,007 in a per-capita grant.

In recent years, the Hinckley Public Library District has sought to move into a new building. In March 2023, the library was awarded more than $1 million in federal aid to relocate the library to a 6,000-square-foot downtown space, 142 W. Lincoln Ave.

Libraries across the U.S. are facing federal funding cuts, however. In March, President Donald Trump eliminated and defunded the Institute of Museum and Library Services, which annually provides $180 million worth of funding to libraries across the country.

Illinois libraries have received almost $6 million from the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services, according to the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office.

“We’re doing things differently in Illinois,” Giannoulias said in the release. “Instead of cutting funding that would limit learning and prove harmful to Illinois communities, we’re fighting for Illinoisans to ensure they have the funding and resources to learn, grow and explore today and in the future.”

In contrast to federal spending cuts, Giannoulias’ office awarded almost $20 million in grant funding for Illinois libraries in 2025. The majority of that funding, $18 million, will be issued as per-capita grants, which are given to library districts based on the size of the district’s population. The remaining $2 million was split between technology grants, which can be used to improve internet accessibility at a library, and construction grants.

Here’s what other local libraries received:

The DeKalb Public Library will receive $59,427 in per-capita grants, the most of any library district within DeKalb County.

The Sycamore Public Library was given $27,401 in per-capita grant funding.

The Genoa Public Library District will receive $7,762.

The Malta Township Public Library received $2,326 in per-capita grant funding.

The Maple Park Public Library District received $2,770 in per-capita grants

Paw Paw Public Library District received $1,224 in per-capita grant funding and an additional $12,500 in state grant funding for library technology.

The Sandwich Public Library District received $11,378 for per-capita grants.

The Somonauk Public Library was given $13,651.

The Flewellin Memorial Library, in Shabbona, was awarded $1,272 in per-capita grant funding and another $12,500 in state grant funding for library technology.

The Clinton Township Public Library in Waterman was also awarded $12,500 in 2025 library technology grant funding as well as a $2,696 per-capita grant.

In a provided statement, Giannoulias said libraries are “more than just a building with books.”

“It’s the epicenter of opportunity, discovery and community connection,” Giannoulias said in the release. “From early childhood education to workforce development, libraries empower individuals of all ages and backgrounds. Properly funding our libraries will ensure that they are able to continue generating an outsized impact in communities across Illinois.”