Ex-cop gets 4 years for DUI crash that killed DeKalb woman: ‘You should have known better’ judge says

The night of Nov. 5, 2023, Lorena Flores’ son, Leo, sat in the backseat of a car with his grandmother, Graciela Reza Contreras. Along with other family members, the two were headed back from a birthday party celebrating Lorena’s youngest son, Sebastian, who just turned 6.

It should have been a happy time, Flores said. It quickly became the worst night of her life. Leo texted his mom in a panic a while later, saying they’d just been in a car crash. Then they spoke on the phone.

“All I could hear,” Flores said, voice breaking, “was screams pleading for help in the background.

“I want the court to know that my mother did not deserve to be taken from the world the way that she did by you, an irresponsible drunk driver, an irresponsible off-duty police officer who should have known better.”

As Flores wept, she stared directly at James M. Corralejo of DeKalb, who was sentenced by a judge Thursday to four years in prison for driving drunk and causing the crash that killed Graciela, 59. He pleaded guilty May 7 to aggravated DUI causing death, a Class 2 felony. He faced three to 14 years. Corralejo hugged his mother as he was taken into custody, and mouthed “I’m sorry” to Graciela’s family as he was led out.

“I want you to understand that this wasn’t just the loss of a life. It was a destruction of our family’s foundation.” — Lorena Flores

Prosecutor Scott Schwertley of the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office on Thursday asked for a 10-year sentence, arguing it was needed to deter others from committing the same crime. Corralejo was a police officer, Schwertley said, who’d sworn to uphold the law, not break it.

Corralejo’s defense attorney, Gary Johnson, asked instead for probation only for his 26-year-old client, arguing the ex-cop and father of a 3-year-old had shown deep remorse, had no criminal record and was capable of rehabilitation.

“I don’t expect to be forgiven,” Corralejo said to Graciela’s family Thursday. “Hell, if I were in your shoes, I don’t think I could. So the hatred is warranted. And all your feelings are warranted and they do matter.”

Corralejo is required to serve at least 85% of his sentence. He gets credit for the two days he spent in DeKalb County Jail awaiting a pretrial release hearing. He’s been free on release since Nov. 7, 2023, prohibited from driving or drinking alcohol.

The doting grandmother, mother, aunt and sister had been blocks from her home when Corralejo’s truck slammed into theirs on South Seventh Street in DeKalb about 12:57 a.m. on that Sunday.

Dozens of Graciela’s loved ones crowded into Circuit Court Judge Philip Montgomery’s courtroom in Sycamore Thursday. Corralejo’s loved ones filled the other side.

While Corralejo also asked for a light sentence, he told the judge he’d accept whatever punishment came his way. He knew better than to drive drunk, he said. And he’d take it all back if he could.

He spoke at length, standing and looking directly at Graciela’s family. Many did not return his gaze. He shared more than once the deep remorse and shame he said he’s carried for one and a half years.

”I will say this ‘til the day I die: If I could take her place, I would do it without hesitation,” Corralejo said. “It should have been me that night. And I will forever stand behind that. I am deeply sorry.”

About 9 a.m. Nov. 5, Corralejo came home to DeKalb off an eight-hour overnight shift as a patrol officer with the South Holland Police Department in suburban Cook County. Instead of sleeping, he spent the day at a mechanic shop where he picked up his truck. On his way later that day to a family outing, he purchased “a small bottle of whiskey,” he said.

That night, he was offered alternative and safer rides home in his inebriated state. He declined them, he said. Instead, he got behind the wheel of his truck and soon crashed it into the Reza family’s car.

“You picked the worst choice that you could,” Montgomery said. “And but for that decision to drive, Graciela would be alive today.”

Corralejo wasn’t just “kind of” drunk, Montgomery said in his ruling. Illinois State Police laboratory test results showed his blood alcohol level was 0.15, almost twice the legal limit.

“As the father of an 11-year veteran of the police department, no one is more disappointed in you than me,” Montgomery said to Corralejo. “No one understands the stain that you have placed on other police officers who go out there every day, that don’t drink and drive. [...] You’re a policeman of all things. You should have known better. And for that, you will have to pay a price.”

Corralejo’s defense painted him as a reformed and remorseful father, who’d not had a drop of alcohol since the crash (also a court order), went to multiple AA meetings a week and taken up church-going.

He was a 2016 DeKalb High School graduate who’d grown up in a broken home with an absent, alcoholic father, his mother Wendy Corralejo said in testimony. He’d gone to college to become a police officer because he wanted to help people, they said. Corralejo sought therapy for depression and anxiety. He is no longer employed with the South Holland police.

But the defense did not shy away from owning up to the reasons why they were gathered Thursday: Graciela Reza Contreras was dead because of James Corralejo.

“It’s nowhere near the family’s pain, but he will carry this with him for the rest of his life,” mother Wendy said. “First of all, I want to extend a sincere apology to the family. I know nothing we can say or do will ease your pain or take it away. [...] Second of all, I just want people to know that all anybody sees is this one act, and it doesn’t have to define my son ... he would never intentionally cause harm to anybody.”

But he did harm someone, Graciela’s family said.

“With all the options for safe travel – we all know about them: Lyft, calling a friend, Uber, calling a family member, walking, staying there – this defendant chose to drive his truck while intoxicated," Schwertley said.

In her later years, Graciela saved up money in part through her longtime job at Portillo’s in Sycamore to build a cabin in rural Mexico where she planned to retire, her family said. She frequently shopped at TJ Maxx for clothing to send back to family in Mexico. She went with her daughters and grandchildren to breakfast on Sundays at Sycamore Cafe.

That’s all gone now, Graciela’s daughters said.

“I have so much anger as my mother was robbed of living her best years,” Carrie Kirkpatrick read on behalf of Graciela’s daughter, Flor Reyes. Kirkpatrick is a victim advocate with AAIM, Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists.

“I think of my mother every single day, and it hurts every day,” Kirkpatrick read for Reyes. “I wish my mother was here with us enjoying life, which she did. I miss her hugs, laughter, cooking and her comfort.”

Graciela can’t take her four grandchildren to the park anymore, or bring them home chicken fingers and cheese fries from work. She can’t make green juice for her family in the mornings, go for walks, put on face masks, or visit garage sales. She can’t call and catch up with her son, Roberto, in Mexico.

Leo’s last image of his grandmother is her in that car, Lorena said. Graciela died from her injuries at a Rockford hospital.

“I want you to understand that this wasn’t just the loss of a life,” Flores said to Corralejo. “It was a destruction of our family’s foundation. Our lives have been forever changed, and we will never be the same.”