Family Fun Fest returns to DeKalb’s Hopkins Park on July 16

Attendees check out the booths at the 2024 Family Fun Fest at Hopkins Park in DeKalb. This year's event will take place July 16. (Mark Busch)

The 13th annual Family Fun Fest returns to Hopkins Park on Wednesday, co-hosted by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce and DeKalb Park District.

The free event runs from 4:30 to 7 p.m. July 16 at 1403 Sycamore Road. Festivities offer families a chance to connect with local organizations, businesses and community resources in a fun, relaxed setting.

Guests can enjoy raffles, games, giveaways and vendor booths featuring free swag, prizes and information. Food will be available for purchase from Tamales Los Girasoles.

Family Fun Fest provides a hands-on opportunity for residents to explore what the community has to offer while enjoying a festive summer evening.

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce supports local businesses by offering resources, building community connections and advocating for economic growth.

For more information, visit dekalb.org or check the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce social media pages.