July 13, 2025
America-themed trivia night for 250th anniversary coming to DeKalb

DeKalb library, Class VI partner for trivia night July 22

By Kate Santillan
Backlit American flags wave along the Avenue of Flags in front of the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore Friday during the opening ceremony for the 24-hour Veterans Vigil.

American history buffs could have a chance to show off their skills at a trivia night in DeKalb this month to celebrate the country's upcoming 250th anniversary.

American history buffs could have a chance to show off their skills at a trivia night in DeKalb this month to celebrate the country’s upcoming 250th anniversary.

The DeKalb Public Library will partner with Class VI Wine and Charcuterie to hold an American-themed trivia night from 7 to 9 p.m. July 22 at Class VI, 214 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

The event includes six trivia rounds featuring 10 questions and a final picture round. Wine and charcuterie board menus will be available. Teenagers must be accompanied by an adult. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2114.

