America-themed trivia night for 250th anniversary coming to DeKalb

American history buffs could have a chance to show off their skills at a trivia night in DeKalb this month to celebrate the country’s upcoming 250th anniversary.

The DeKalb Public Library will partner with Class VI Wine and Charcuterie to hold an American-themed trivia night from 7 to 9 p.m. July 22 at Class VI, 214 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

The event includes six trivia rounds featuring 10 questions and a final picture round. Wine and charcuterie board menus will be available. Teenagers must be accompanied by an adult. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2114.