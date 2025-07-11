July 11, 2025
Sycamore St. Mary’s to offer tuition grants

Grants available for students in 1st through 7th grades

By Shaw Local News Network
St. Mary’s Catholic School in Sycamore will offer tuition grants for students in first through seventh grade.

The grants will be available to students transferring from a public, private, or charter school.

The grant awards $1,500 per student. Students will earn $750 during the first year and $750 for the second year. Students must be accepted by the school and enrolled for the school year, according to a news release.

St. Mary’s Catholic School provides education from pre-K through eighth grade and is dedicated to academic excellence, service to others and spiritual formation since 1924.

For information, email pstrang@stmarysycamore.org or call 815-895-5215.

