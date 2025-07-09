DeKalb man arrested after police find bloodied woman inside locked hotel room

George Davis, 49, of DeKalb, was arrested on July 6, 2025, after police say a woman they saw with blood on her face told them he tried to bite her chin and prevented her from leaving a hotel room. On July 7, 2025, he was charged with multiple felonies and was denied pretrial release, according to records filed in court. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)

SYCAMORE – A DeKalb man was arrested Sunday after police say he battered a woman, who they found with a bloodied face inside a locked hotel room, according to records filed in court.

Officers responded to a call regarding a reported domestic dispute at 12:21 a.m. on Sunday at the Red Roof Inn and Suites, 1212 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. When they arrived, police found a woman “with blood on her face and visibly upset,” officers wrote in DeKalb County court records filed Monday.

DeKalb police said they had to forcibly enter the hotel room after George Davis, 49, of DeKalb, would not unlock the door, court records allege.

On Monday, Davis was charged with two counts of domestic battery and one count of unlawful restraint, all Class 4 felonies. He also was charged with interfering with the reporting of domestic violence, court records show. If convicted, Davis could face between one to three years in prison.

In the court filing, police said the woman told them that during an argument Davis allegedly pushed her onto a bed and got on top of her, before starting to put his hands on her and placing his mouth on her chin in an attempt to bite her. Police observed visible injuries to the woman’s face and ear, and saw a red mark on her neck, according to court records.

The woman told police Davis pulled her hair and attempted to stop her from leaving the hotel room, records show.

Police said the woman told them Davis put her phone in a sink and turned on the faucet after she told him she’d contacted police, according to court records.

Poice said Davis told them the woman was upset with him from earlier in the night and that “nothing happened,” court filings show. The woman told police she was in the hotel room when Davis entered with a key card.

Davis was previously convicted in DeKalb County of domestic battery on Nov. 8, 2022, court records show. Prosecutors with the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office asked a judge to deny release, citing previous convictions.

Circuit Court Judge Philip Montgomery denied Davis pretrial release on Monday and set his next hearing for 9:30 a.m. on July 17.