Candy Cloud offers specialty treats to sweeten DeKalb

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce celebrating Candy Cloud's opening (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the opening of Candy Cloud and welcomed it to the Chamber’s membership.

Chamber staff, ambassadors and community and board members celebrated the opening and joining the Chamber with a ribbon-cutting May 14.

Candy Cloud, 2448 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, is a specialty drink cafe that offers various beverages, from coffee to boba tea and other sweet treats, including cake pops and donuts.

For information, visit candycloudcompany.com or call 815-317-3330.