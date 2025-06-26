Indian Creek graduate earns scholarship for philanthropy

(Left to right); Youth Engaged in Philanthropy manager Kyle White and Ellie Bend (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

SYCAMORE – Indian Creek High School graduate Ellie Bend has been awarded the 2025 YEP Changemakers Scholarship, meant to honor Bend’s philanthropic efforts in the community.

Bend was a three-year member of Youth Engaged in Philanthropy (YEP), which is run through the DeKalb County Community Foundation and served as Chair of the youth-led committee during the 2024-25 program year.

“YEP taught me about nonprofits, philanthropy, grantmaking, and essential skills,” Bend said in a news release. “More importantly, it taught me that it’s okay to make mistakes—mistakes don’t make a person any less human. My experience in YEP allowed me to support others in leadership who are facing the same challenges I once did.”

The YEP Changemakers Scholarship is a one-time $1,000 award presented annually to a graduating YEP member who exemplifies the values and spirit of youth philanthropy. The scholarship honors the life and legacy of Kurt D. Hudson.

(Left to right); Youth Engaged in Philanthropy alum Blessing Coranez and Ellie Bend (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

To be eligible, applicants must have at least two years of YEP membership. Scholarship recipients are selected by a committee made up of YEP alumni and members of the DeKalb County Community Foundation Board of Directors.

YEP is a youth-led committee of the DeKalb County Community Foundation that introduces high school students across DeKalb County to local nonprofits, philanthropy and the grantmaking process. Throughout the program year, members build leadership, communication and decision-making skills as they evaluate grant applications and recommend how to award more than $15,000 in funding to youth-serving organizations.

The 2024–25 YEP committee included 78 members from high schools and homeschool groups across DeKalb County. At the conclusion of the year, members present their grant recommendations to the Community Foundation’s Board of Directors for final approval.

To learn more, visit dekalbccf.org/yep or contact YEP Manager Kyle White at 815-748-5383.