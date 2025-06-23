Stage Coach Players opens auditions for final shows of 2025 season

The Stage Coach Players Theater is located at 126 S. Fifth St. in DeKalb. (Shaw Local News Network)

DeKALB – DeKalb theater troupe Stage Coach Players will open auditions for the final three productions of its 2025 season on Friday.

Auditions will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at First Lutheran Church, 324 N. Third St., DeKalb.

The productions will run from September through December.

The plays include the rock musical “Next to Normal,” the gothic horror “The Haunting of Hill House,” and the holiday classic “A Christmas Carol.” The auditions consist of cold readings from the scripts and vocal auditions for “Next to Normal.”

Callbacks will be held by invitation at 5 p.m. Sunday.

“Next to Normal” director Jan Booth and music director Nika Morton need a cast of two women and three men. The women need to be 16 with a G3 to G5 mezzo or belter vocal range and in their 30s or 40s with a G3 to F5 mezzo or belter vocal range. The men must be about 18 with a B2 to B4 tenor vocal range; age 30s or 40s with an Ab2 to G4 bari or tenor vocal range; and age 17 with an A2 to A4 tenor vocal range. Booth also is seeking an adult to play a doctor with an A2 to A4 tenor vocal range.

“The Haunting of Hill House” director Maria L. P. Boynton will need two women in their 20s and 30s, two women in their 50s and 60s, and three men in their 30s and in their 60s. Boynton also needs a stage manager, producer and costumer.

“A Christmas Carol” director Gloria Dennison is seeking four spirits, an Ebenezer Scrooge, and a large ensemble cast of people ages 7 and older.

For information, visit stagecoachplayers.com or the Stage Coach Players social media pages.