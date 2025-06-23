Learn about disability resources for DeKalb area residents Tuesday

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a RAMP Disability Resources and Services for residents to learn about the organization’s offerings.

The free booth will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 24 in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can learn about how RAMP empowers disabled individuals to reach goals and live independently. The services include advocacy, youth programs, peer support and independent living skills. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.