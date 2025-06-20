DeKalb County Mental Health Board holds second annual ‘In My Shoes’ showcase

2025 "In My Shoes: Art for Hope and Healing from Mental Illness” art showcase (Photo provided by Katie Sherman )

DeKALB – The DeKalb County Mental Health Board and the Living Room at Ben Gordon Center recently held its second annual “In My Shoes: Art for Hope and Healing from Mental Illness” in honor of Mental Health Awareness month.

The showcase was held May 14 at Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St., Sycamore.

The event provided participants a platform to express mental health journeys, struggles and triumphs. The showcase featured over 15 art pieces created by local artists, community members, and mental health advocates.

The artwork included visual art, poetry, and multimedia installations, according to a news release.