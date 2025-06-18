‘Trans Resilience Rally’ planned in DeKalb for Sunday

AP file photo – Area activists with Queer-Oriented Rural Resource Network and other groups said they’re planning a rally Sunday in DeKalb to support transgender people and communities they believe are being intentionally and unfairly targeted by the Trump administration. (AP photo)

DeKALB – Area activists with Queer-Oriented Rural Resource Network and other groups said they’re planning a rally Sunday in DeKalb to support transgender people and communities they believe are being intentionally and unfairly targeted by the Trump administration.

The rally is expected to begin at noon on Sunday at the intersection of First Street and Lincoln Highway in downtown DeKalb.

Organizers said the rally is meant to show solidarity and support for people within the LGBTQ+ community, especially those who identify as transgender, because of federal policies they believe continue to “sow fear and distract from actual pressing issues,” according to a press release.

The event – co-sponsored by Queer-Oriented Rural Resource Network, Youth Outlook, DeKalb Pride, Safe Passage, Family Service Agency and First Congregational United Church of Christ – invites all community members to attend with signs in support of trans individuals and communities.

Organizers said the rally will feature a brief march, speakers and a call to action.

The rally takes place during Pride Month, often a celebratory time that now contrasts amid growing uncertainty for many transgender people across the country.

On the campaign trail, President Trump used contentiousness around transgender people’s access to sports and bathrooms to fire up conservative voters and sway undecided voters, The Associated Press reported. And in his first months back in office, Trump has pushed the issue further, erasing mention of transgender people on government websites and passports and trying to remove them from the military.

The Associated Press contributed.