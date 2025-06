Welcome to the Village of Waterman, IL sign on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

WATERMAN – Waterman United Methodist Church will host an ice cream social for residents.

The free event will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 26 at Waterman Lions Park, 435 S. Birch St.

The event will feature the Vaughn Faye Farms Petting Zoo. Wagon rides will be provided by the Nielsen family.

For information, visit watermanumc.org or the church’s Facebook page.