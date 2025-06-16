DeKalb Township swears in elected officials

The DeKalb Township's elected officials (Photo provided by the DeKalb Township )

DeKALB – Newly elected officials recently were sworn in to serve their roles in DeKalb Township.

The ceremony was held June 9 at the township building, 2323 S. Fourth St.

The ceremony swore in Joan Protanto as township clerk, and Katherine McLaughlin and Greg Akers as trustees.

The townships’ returning officials include DeKalb Township Supervisor and board President Mary Hess, Assessor Rich Dyer, Highway Commissioner Craig Smith, Trustee Dale Thurman and Trustee Nancy Grace Bradlo.

The township supervisor’s office also recognized outgoing Trustees Chad McNett and Lisa King and Clerk Andrew Tillotson.